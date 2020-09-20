Changes have been made to several curfews in effect for Baldwin County following Hurricane Sally.
For unincorporated areas, the curfew now runs from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m. Baldwin EMA said there are still power lines down and outages in rural areas making traveling on the roads at night very dangerous.
Daphne and Fairhope curfews run from 10:30 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Closer to the coast, the curfews in Gulf Shores and Orange Beach run from 7 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Curfews have been lifted for Spanish Fort and Bay Minette.
This story will be updated as changes are made to curfews.
