Urgent Care for Children opens doors to Daphne clinic

DAPHNE, Ala. - Urgent Care for Children (UC4C), a Birmingham-based pediatric urgent care provider, opens its doors Monday and will begin seeing patients with minor illnesses and injuries.

The newest clinic, which sits at 6883 US-90, will operate from 2 p.m. until 10 p.m. on weekdays and 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. on weekends.

“At Urgent Care for Children, our goal is to complement your primary care pediatrician and offer an affordable, convenient alternative to the emergency room. I believe we have one of the best medical teams in our field, who are consistently recognized and receive some of the highest patient ratings in the industry. It can mean a lot to have a pediatric specialist when you have a child not feeling well, and we are excited to bring convenient access to quality pediatric medical care to Daphne,” explained UC4C Chief Executive Officer, Bannon Thorpe.

Expansion to South Alabama has long been on the radar of the rapid-growing company.

“We chose our location on Hwy 90 across from the Jubilee Square Shopping Center to serve the entire Eastern Shore community and provide ease of access to all the fast-growing communities surrounding our new site,” said Urgent Care for Children Vice President of Real Estate, Neal Owens.

The after-hours clinic will also be offering coronavirus testing for children and adults. Since March, UC4C has committed itself to aiding the communities it serves by making COVID-19 testing available to all and being one of the first in the state to do so. The opening of the pediatric provider’s Daphne clinic continues the planting of new locations that will be opening across the southeast.

UC4C will host a public ribbon cutting ceremony alongside elected officials and the Eastern Shore Chamber of Commerce on Thursday, March 4, at noon.