USA Health today gained state approval to build a free-standing ambulatory surgery center on the Mapp Family Campus in Baldwin County.

The state’s Certificate of Need Review Board voted 5-0 in favor of the project, which will be located at the southeast corner of Alabama 181 and Alabama 104, just outside of Fairhope.

"This is an exciting day for all of us at USA Health," said Owen Bailey, chief executive officer of USA Health, for a news release. "We will be able to bring to the people of Baldwin County the specialized healthcare services they need in a much more convenient location for them."

USA Health says that, in addition to the ambulatory surgery center, which will enable patients to receive high-quality care with lower copays and deductibles, the Mapp Family Campus will be home to a physicians office building.

Services planned for the campus include primary care, pediatric specialties, pulmonary medicine, gastroenterology, orthopaedic surgery, urology and more. Also, the campus will house a full-range of imaging services, which USA Health says will add to the convenience of the people of Baldwin County.

"The entire project also allows us to train more members of the next generation of healthcare providers on not only some of the most sophisticated technology available in healthcare, but also in the interpersonal skills that are so important in providing high-quality care to our patients," Bailey said. "We are very grateful to have the support of the CON Review Board on this project that will help transform medicine in our area."