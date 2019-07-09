USSSA World Series brings in hundreds of teams, millions of dollars for South Baldwin

1,200 teams are making their way to Gulf Shores and Orange Beach this summer to play on and off the diamond.
USSSA Global Sports Baseball World Series is happening right now at Gulf Shores Sportsplex, with the USSSA Recreational Softball World Series set to kick off tomorrow, bringing hundreds of teams and millions of dollars to our area.
The Gulf Shores Orange Beach Sports Commission says last years’ tournaments filled nearly 50,000 hotel rooms and brought in nearly 60 million dollars to the local economy, with more and more teams coming out each year, they’re hoping this number continues to increase.
“These teams come to play ball, but they also bring their families and make a vacation of it, so they’re shopping, they’re eating in our restaurants, they’re visiting our attractions, and of course the beautiful beaches,” said Michelle Russ, Sales Director for Gulf Shores Orange Beach Sports Commission.
Tournament officials say they will be monitoring the weather closely this weekend, and make decisions accordingly with player’s safety being a top priority.
Next week more than 300 more teams will be coming to South Baldwin for the USSSA Softball C Fastpitch World Series.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.