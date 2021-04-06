Vaccine appointments going quickly in Baldwin County

Just a couple of miles away from the beach, Gulf Shores Family Pharmacy is the kind of small town business that fills prescriptions and glasses with their antique soda fountain.

Now they are learning to navigate a waitlist hundreds of names deep.

One of the few vaccination sites in Baldwin County with appointments available as soon as next week, those spots didn't stay open for long.

"It was a real struggle for us to get any vaccine at all. We're super thankful that we finally started getting shipments, but those have not been very dependable at this point, so some weeks we get them and some weeks we don't, which has made scheduling for patients a bit of a challenge," said Stacy Davis, Gulf Shores Family Pharmacist.

Alabama Department of Public Health tells us here in Baldwin County supply remains an issue, forcing people to book appointments weeks or months in advance.

That problem has only gotten worse as eligibility for the vaccine expanded this week to include every Alabamian 16 and up.

Gulf Shores Family Pharmacy is administering Moderna and Johnson and Johnson vaccines.

Those J and J doses were gone nearly as fast as they were posted.

If you're still trying to get your first dose, pharmacists and public health officials suggest getting in line, but keeping an eye out for last minute openings.

"One of the challenges we're facing is getting to the end of the day and we have some no shows, and then scrambling to find somebody for that dose, and we certainly don't want to waste it," said Davis.

To book appointments and search for vaccine sites nearest you, head to the ADPH vaccine clinic dashboard, or vaccinefinder.org, where you can check availability for places like Gulf Shores Family Pharmacy.

Some other places to keep an eye on for appointments posted weekly are Thomas Hospital and Lillian Pharmacy, also owned by Davis.