UPDATE: Daphne Police Department has released video of the suspected school vandals.

If you have any information, they ask you contact Daphne Police Department Detective Division at (251) 620-0150.

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. --Authorities in Baldwin County are investigating Wednesday after several school campuses experienced vandalism.

At least five schools suffered vandalism. They are the high schools in Foley, Fairhope, Daphne and Gulf Shores, as well as Bayside Academy.

Officials tell FOX10 News they believe the same perpetrators may be responsible for the vandalism at the various campuses.

Vandals broke into the gym and locker room areas at Foley High School. School buses at other campuses were spray-painted with vulgarities.

According to authorities, the vandalism happened sometime between Friday morning and Tuesday.

Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following early Wednesday afternoon: