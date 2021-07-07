BALDWIN CO. (WALA)- At least five high schools in Baldwin County were targeted by vandals over the last week. The latest was Foley High School, Tuesday night, July 6, 2021. Authorities in four police jurisdictions are now collaborating on the investigation. In each case, police said the suspects broke into buildings, defacing property and stealing items.
Police believe the same suspects are responsible for vandalism and break-ins at five Baldwin County high schools over the last several days. In all, Bayside, Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, and Daphne high schools were all targeted. Lieutenant Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police said the suspects appear to be a group of young people making bad decisions.
“You wonder what led them to do that,” Nolte said. “Is it one making a suggestion and the rest just chose to follow? Because there’s nothing good to come out of that. There’s no positive in it.”
Surveillance video from inside Fairhope High School Friday morning, July 2nd shows the clearest images of the suspects as they wander the halls, wearing face coverings and sometimes gloves. A bronze pirate statue was stolen from the lobby, valued at several thousand dollars.
Principal Jon Cardwell said, "It's been there since before '99. It's older than these kids that took it. It just means something to us. It's a replica of the pirate out front, sits in a glass case and when they took that, that made it feel personal."
In the video, the suspects are wearing Bayside Academy Athletics shirts and jackets. Officials at Bayside said the shirts and jackets were stolen when the vandals hit their school twice in the last two weeks. Electronics were also stolen.
Gulf Shores had around $3,000-worth of electronics and other items taken the night before and Foley High School was targeted overnight where the suspects painted the lion statue and some of the buildings.
The most extensive damage happened at Daphne High School. Surveillance video from inside the baseball field house shows what looks to be the same individuals sneaking around with flashlights. The custom turf halo around Homeplate at the baseball field was painted and if it can’t be cleaned, will cost nearly $20,000 to replace.
"We take care of what we have around here and then you have somebody from the outside coming in and destroying what you're doing here and that bothers me to the point where it makes me want to make sure we get these guys caught," said Daphne High baseball coach Brent Boyd.
“This would constitute a felony charge of criminal mischief. This would be criminal mischief in the first degree,” explained Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “If they’re adults, it would obviously involve some jail time, potentially and one thing to understand is if they are juveniles, their parents can be responsible for having to pay for the damages.”
Total property damage and thefts totals more than $30,000 and everything missing hasn’t been accounted for yet. If you know anything about these crimes or recognize someone in the video, call your local police.
Baldwin County Public Schools Superintendent Eddie Tyler released the following early Wednesday afternoon:
We are working closely with the Fairhope Police Department, Daphne Police Department and Foley Police Department after Fairhope High School, Daphne High School and Foley High School were vandalized this past weekend. The pictures below [See accompanying photos.] are images taken from our surveillance systems of these individuals damaging our schools and creating tens of thousands of dollars in damage. Anyone with information about these incidents are urged to call the Daphne, Fairhope or Foley Police Departments.
In addition, it is suspected these individuals also played a part in recent break-ins at Bayside Academy. Although not a part of the Baldwin County Public Schools’ family, they are still our family in education and want those responsible brought to justice.
As always, we appreciate your help in getting the word out about these crimes. We will not tolerate anyone trying to damage what we and our families have worked so hard for.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.