BALDWIN CO. (WALA)- At least five high schools in Baldwin County were targeted by vandals over the last week. The latest was Foley High School, Tuesday night, July 6, 2021. Authorities in four police jurisdictions are now collaborating on the investigation. In each case, police said the suspects broke into buildings, defacing property and stealing items.

Police believe the same suspects are responsible for vandalism and break-ins at five Baldwin County high schools over the last several days. In all, Bayside, Gulf Shores, Foley, Fairhope, and Daphne high schools were all targeted. Lieutenant Shane Nolte with Fairhope Police said the suspects appear to be a group of young people making bad decisions.

“You wonder what led them to do that,” Nolte said. “Is it one making a suggestion and the rest just chose to follow? Because there’s nothing good to come out of that. There’s no positive in it.”

Surveillance video from inside Fairhope High School Friday morning, July 2nd shows the clearest images of the suspects as they wander the halls, wearing face coverings and sometimes gloves. A bronze pirate statue was stolen from the lobby, valued at several thousand dollars.

Principal Jon Cardwell said, "It's been there since before '99. It's older than these kids that took it. It just means something to us. It's a replica of the pirate out front, sits in a glass case and when they took that, that made it feel personal."

In the video, the suspects are wearing Bayside Academy Athletics shirts and jackets. Officials at Bayside said the shirts and jackets were stolen when the vandals hit their school twice in the last two weeks. Electronics were also stolen.

Gulf Shores had around $3,000-worth of electronics and other items taken the night before and Foley High School was targeted overnight where the suspects painted the lion statue and some of the buildings.

The most extensive damage happened at Daphne High School. Surveillance video from inside the baseball field house shows what looks to be the same individuals sneaking around with flashlights. The custom turf halo around Homeplate at the baseball field was painted and if it can’t be cleaned, will cost nearly $20,000 to replace.

"We take care of what we have around here and then you have somebody from the outside coming in and destroying what you're doing here and that bothers me to the point where it makes me want to make sure we get these guys caught," said Daphne High baseball coach Brent Boyd.

“This would constitute a felony charge of criminal mischief. This would be criminal mischief in the first degree,” explained Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police. “If they’re adults, it would obviously involve some jail time, potentially and one thing to understand is if they are juveniles, their parents can be responsible for having to pay for the damages.”

Total property damage and thefts totals more than $30,000 and everything missing hasn’t been accounted for yet. If you know anything about these crimes or recognize someone in the video, call your local police.

