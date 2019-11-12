FOLEY, Ala. --Officials are on the scene where a car ran into a vacant building in Foley.
According to reports, family members called police to report a missing Alzheimer’s patient who had a gun. We’re told officers spotted the man driving a vehicle.
They say officers turned on their blue lights and starting chasing the vehicle. Police Chief David Wilson said it appears that the man intentionally rammed into the building, which is vacant.
