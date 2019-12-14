Alabama State Troopers are continuing to investigate a pair of deadly crashes that claimed three lives on Thanksgiving Day.
The first crash happened around 1:30 a.m. on eastbound I-10 near the Baldwin Beach Express (exit 49) and involved a pedestrian and at least one vehicle that left the scene of the crash.
The pedestrian, who has been identified as 32-year-old Andrew Lamar Butler of Mobile, was believed to have been involved in a previous crash and was struck after exiting the vehicle. Anyone with information concerning he crash is urged to contact troopers at (251) 660-2300.
The second fatal crash occurred shortly before 6:00 p.m. on southbound I-65 north of Bay Minette (mile marker 41) and involved three vehicles.
Troopers say 19-year-old Marlin Stamps of Bay Minette, was traveling south in a 2017 Ford Fusion when his vehicle struck a 2016 Hyundai Accent from behind. A 2006 Toyota Sienna driven by Barbara Ryan, 80, of Gulf Shores was also involved in the chain-reaction crash.
They say Stamps and Ryan were not injured, however, a juvenile passenger in Stamps’ vehicle was transported to University Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver and passenger of the Hyundai were fatally injured and pronounced dead at the scene. They have been identified as 87-year-old Duggar Weaver of McIntosh and the passenger was 80-year-old Barbara Terry of Mulga, AL. Neither Weaver nor Terry were using seat belts.
