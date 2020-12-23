DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - The Daphne Police Department is asking for the public's assistance in identifying burglary suspect caught on video.
According to Daphne PD the female in the video attempted to burglarize a Lake Forest home, near the Windsor entrance, around 2:30 pm on 12/22/2020. If you recognize her or have information related to this incident, please contact Daphne Police at 251-620-0911
