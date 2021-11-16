LOXLEY, Ala. (WALA)- The normally busy Buc-ee’s convenience store in Loxley was the site of Labor Day road rage incident. Police say the suspect was cut off in the Buc-ee’s parking lot by the victim. That’s when police say things turned violent

“Our suspect lost her cool and exited her vehicle and pulled the victim from her vehicle and struck her several times," said Officer Zach Kuiken.

Both women took each other to the ground before finally being separated by people nearby. Both women then left the scene and the investigation began later that day. But there was one problem.

“Our initial officer that’s the case agent pulled surveillance video and we weren’t able to get a tag so the case was essentially cold," said Kuiken.

Both women were also from out of town. The victim was from Texas and the suspect was from Tennessee. The case was at a standstill until this video was shared on social media.

“I believe it was viewed by over 200,000 people and out of that population one of those identified the suspect and we were able to draw up a warrant," said Kuiken.

The suspect has been identified as Jennifer Barnefske. Police say Barnefske came back from Tennessee yesterday to turn herself in after learning of her arrest warrant. She was booked into the Robertsdale jail and charged with harassment. An arrest that police say wouldn’t have happened if it wasn’t for the public’s help.

“As far as catching the bad guy they were the ones that came to us and helped us get that done," said Kuiken.

Barnefske’s bond was set at $500 and she has since posted bond and been released from the Robertsdale jail yesterday. She will be due back in court on December 2nd.