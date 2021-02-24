Video shows Bay Minette officer thrown from truck before 100mph chase ends with arrests

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) - Dramatic video released by Bay Minette police shows one of its officers being thrown from a truck as he tried to subdue a suspect Wednesday; the start of a high speed chase topping 100 mph.

The driver then led police on a 40 minute chase through north Baldwin County, with speeds at times topping 100 mph, investigators say.

Police arrested all three suspects after boxing in the driver, who turned down a dead end road. They've been identified as Mark Snellgrove, Terry Bofonchik and Rodger Manning. Investigators say the three men threw out guns and drugs during the chase. Two of those guns came back stolen, police say.

Three Bay Minette officers who were injured during the pursuit and arrest are expected to be ok. Bay Minette Police Chief Al Tolbert commended the great work of his officers and the help of the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office for making the arrests.

"This was probably the most extreme incident we've been involved in in some time," Tolbert said. "It was a dangerous situation but it had a high potential of turning out a lot worse than it did."