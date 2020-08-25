DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) – A video circulating on social media appearing to show an assisted living employee acting inappropriately around a dead body has triggered her dismissal and a police investigation, according to authorities.
The recording originated at The Brennity, an assisted Living Center in Daphne that provides assisted living, as well as intensive services for residents with Alzheimer’s disease and other forms of dementia.
The graphic video shows an employee poking and touching the body, opening her eyes and then smiling at the camera.
Sagora Senior Living, which owns the facility, told FOX10 News that it is aware of the incident and reacted swiftly. Company officials said they are working closely with law enforcement authorities and asked for respect and privacy for the deceased woman’s family.
“First and foremost, we find the actions in this video to be completely unacceptable, inappropriate and not in line with our Resident First philosophy that we strictly uphold at our communities,” the firm stated. “We can confirm that this associate is no longer with Sagora Senior Living as we will not tolerate behavior like this.”
The Daphne Police Department confirmed that it has taken a report detailing the incident. But an investigator told FOX10 News that the department would not release that report until it has been approved and redacted.
