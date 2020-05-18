Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council teaming up with Gateway Initiative and many local restaurants and businesses in south Baldwin County to refill positions left vacant due to COVID-19 restrictions.
They will be hosting a two-day virtual job fair, filling retail and hospitality positions Monday from 1 to 5 pm, and restaurant positions Tuesday from 1 to 5 pm.
We’re told companies like the Hangout Hospitality Group, LuLu’s, Springhill Suites at the Wharf, Meyer Vacation Rentals and many more have a record number of positions open they need to fill as more and more head down to vacation after beaches reopened.
“The hospitality and tourism industry has taken the largest hit in Southwest Alabama, and so now that they are opening back up they are definitely looking for those workers, and they have over 700 jobs to fill right now, so its very crucial right now to get everyone back working to help sustain their companies,” said Shernita Taylor, With Southwest Alabama Workforce Development Council.
The job fair and interviews will all be done virtually to ease Coronavirus concerns and limit personal contact.
To sign up, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.