GULF SHORES, Al. (WALA) -- Gulf Shores in under a storm surge warning at this time. And that has some visitors asking if they should leave.

We spoke to people who are on vacation here and say they’re ready to ride this storm out.

“There’s nothing else we can do but ride it out in the condo. We don’t want to leave,” said Teresa Ambrose.

Teresa Ambrose and her husband Paul are visiting from Evansville, Indiana. They booked a condo until Tuesday, and after some discussion, they decided to wait this storm out away from home.

Meanwhile, Tony Adams just moved here from Louisiana. He says people back home have made the trip here to evacuate.

“Lots of friends who still live in Louisiana. A lot of them have actually started over this way and are going to get a condo for the weekend. We have several people going north, but the storm is going north. So we have friends as far as Monroe batting down and getting ready for the storm,” Adams said.

And as someone who experienced Katrina, Adams can’t help but think about what happened 16 years ago to the day.

“It was a one-of-a-kind storm for our lifetime. So, when they started talking about the anniversary of Katrina, it really made you nervous because everybody remembers Katrina. That’s just not something that you’re going to forget. You never want another Katrina to hit the Gulf Coast that’s for sure,” Adams said.

If you decide to stay here, it’s very important to follow the emergency alerts and pay attention to the forecast as this storm approaches.