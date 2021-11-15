ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WALA) -- People on orange beach are getting ready for a vote Tuesday that could change the way golf carts are handled in the city.

The new ordinance would require people who drive those carts to have a permit issued by the police department.

To get that permit, the owner must apply and pay an inspection fee of 150-dollars. The permit would then be good for three years.

"I think it would be a good thing for our community. We just all need to be safe and cognizant of the other vehicles around us," resident Sylvia Little said.

Little said it all has to do with safety.

"Safety is huge with golf carts. It's a must for anything that we would want to do in our community” Little said.

And it could set the tone when it comes to preventing anything tragic from happening.

"Just setting things up for how things will go for the future," Little said.

If approved, that ordinance would go into effect on March 1st, 2022.