FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Walmart is investing in the City of Fairhope. The big box retailer is set to donate 12 acres to the city. It's east of Highway 98 and behind the Walmart store on County Road 48 and would be the future home of a new police precinct.
"We need this spot to grow," said Mayor Karin Wilson, Fairhope.
Mayor Wilson says the conversation for a new precinct has been ongoing for several years and that the city was close to an agreement with Walmart to put a precinct within the shopping center -- before the deal fell through.
"So when the store manager -- Billy Odom -- came to me and said look we have this 12 acres we are not doing anything with -- perhaps we can look a this as a partnership. And we were very excited to starting talking with them -- it was a little over a year ago when he approached me," recalled Mayor Wilson.
As of right now, there is no police precinct on the east side of Highway 98 -- an area that continues to grow.
"It's growing everywhere. We're actually growing out -- past 181, along 181. So the need is here to have a bigger presence," said Chief Stephanie Hollinghead, Fairhope Police.
Fairhope Police has been operating out of the same building in downtown Fairhope since 2002. After increasing full time employees by 39% -- Chief Hollinghead says they need more space and reiterated the increased presence an additional precinct would provide on the east side.
"We are always in the area but to be able to have a precinct here -- would be coming and going before and after shifts, during shifts," said Chief Hollinghead. "It would also give us the opportunity to increase our technology, we can increase equipment. Right now it's hard to put something somewhere when you don't have the space."
There's plenty of room to expand. The only condition is the property can only be used for municipal purposes.
"This could potentially be a training center for 1st responders... a training facility. There's just a lot of opportunities with 12 acres," said Mayor Wilson.
Mayor Wilson says she plans to include the precinct project in the 2021 budget and hopes to have a modular structure on site by next year -- eventually working towards a permanent building.
