A Daphne man and woman are wanted by police after they said the two held a man at knifepoint for several hours Saturday night, May 8, 2021 before stabbing and cutting him with a machete. He managed to escape from the home and police said he ran to a nearby restaurant screaming for help. He was taken to University Hospital where he was treated for multiple stab wounds.

Surveillance video from the Daphne restaurant shows the man police said was cut, stabbed and held against his will for several hours at a nearby home. The restaurant owner said the man was in bad shape and pleading for help.

“He said he had just escaped a house in Daphmont and when I asked about his shoes, he said he had run for is life,” recalled Jeremiah Matthews who called 9-1-1. “His shirt was torn and bloody. He was covered in blood from the top of his head to the bottom of his feet.”

Police are now looking for 36-year-old, Tamekia Williams and her 22-year-old son, Jalin Williams. Police said the two are on the run and have warrants against them for assault and unlawful imprisonment after Saturday’s incident. Police said the victim had been at the home working off a debt he owed to the mother.

“He actually went there and he was doing some yardwork and when he got done with the yardwork, they told him to come inside and that’s where they held him for several hours at knifepoint and then he tried to escape and when he got to the door, that’s when he began getting stabbed,” said Sgt. Jason Vannoy with Daphne Police.

Investigators said Jalin Williams stabbed the victim with a butcher knife and his mother cut him across the arm with a machete. After examining the injuries and recovering blood and physical evidence at their Jones Road home, police said they have no reason to doubt their victim’s story. Investigators said all parties have prior arrest history in Daphne and the debt owed was related to that history.

“From what we were told, he was actually arrested for a drug charge several months back and he was bonded out by Ms. Williams and that was the source of the debt was the bond money that she paid to get him out of jail,” explained Vannoy.

Police said both Tamekia Williams and Jalin Williams should be considered dangerous and may be driving a 2012, blue Mazda 3. If you know their whereabouts, you’re asked to call Daphne Police.