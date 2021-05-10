Daphne, Ala. - Saturday night around 9:00pm, a male victim was assaulted by 36 year-old Tamekia Williams, and her 22 year-old son, Jaylin Williams. The victim was held against his will at knifepoint for several hours at the Williams' Daphne residence.

The victim attempted to flee the residence, and he was stabbed several times by Jaylin Williams and slashed with a machete by Tamekia Williams. He was able to escape on foot and sought help at a nearby restaurant. The victim was life-flighted to USA Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Tamekia and Jaylin Williams have both been charged with Assault 2nd degree and Unlawful Imprisonment. Their current whereabouts are unknown. If you have any information on the whereabouts of Tamekia and Jaylin Williams, please contact the Detective unit at the Daphne Police Department at (251) 620-0150.