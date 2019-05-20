GULF SHORES, Ala. (WALA) -- Thistle, a common marmoset monkey, is getting an uncommon amount of attention.
That's because Thistle will soon give birth, and FOX10 News along with the zookeepers at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo in Gulf Shores are working together to bring you the opportunity to see it happen -- as it happens. It's believed to be the first birth of a common marmoset streamed live.
The little monkey and her mate, Briar, are popular attractions among visitors to the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo. The little primates have loads of personality -- and they bring it out among the zoo's patrons, too.
"They are active, and they react to the guests," explained Marcale Sisk, who works at the zoo. "People like to make faces at them, and the monkeys will make faces back at them."
Thistle became a mother for the first time in December, when she gave birth to two offspring. Those young marmosets are still at the zoo.
Zookeepers tried to capture their births on camera, but Thistle managed to have her December babies out of camera range.
This time, with the help of FOX10, the magic moments are likely to be caught on camera. We've helped zookeepers set up a half-dozen cameras in the marmoset habitat.
We'll be streaming the resulting video feed 24/7 over the coming weeks, so odds are good you'll see the marmoset babies before too long.
Cyndi Johnson, curator at the Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo, said Thistle could give birth anytime between right now and around June 14. The marmoset gestation period is typically 148 days, she said.
Typically, a mother marmoset will give birth to one or two babies, but she can also have triplets.
"We might be looking at triplets with Thistle," Johnson said on May 20. "We have to do an ultrasound later this week to find out."
Johnson thinks people will get a kick out of watching the marmoset family on the webstream.
Briar likes to see his own reflection, so viewers can expect the marmoset pappa to do a lot of mugging for the camera lenses.
Thistle is "very sweet," Johnson said.
"She is very interested in her keepers," she said. "Both of them are. They will come sit on your shoulders."
The word marmoset is derived from the French word marmouset, which loosely translates to the English word dwarf or shrimp, according to the zoo.
The common marmoset, which can be 7.4 inches long and weigh up to 9 ounces, has a life span of up to 18 years in captivity. The special is native to northeastern Brazil.
The zookeepers in Gulf Shores say that once the mother gives birth, the father will take over. Being a mammal, the mother marmoset will of course feed her offspring, but the father will otherwise take charge of watching out for and interacting with the little ones.
They say Thistle is more likely to give birth during the evening hours, as she did in December.
The Alabama Gulf Coast Zoo attracted 180,000 visitors last year and is at the height of its school visit season now.
