GULF SHORES, Ala. -- According to the National Weather Service of Mobile's Twitter, they have received multiple reports of waterspouts.
The latest reports are coming from the Gulf Shores and Orange Beach area.
They caution to maintain waterspout distancing and seek shelter if a waterspout approaches.
