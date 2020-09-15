GULF SHORES, Ala. --According to the City of Gulf Shores, the WC Holmes Bridge, located on Highway 59 crossing the Intracoastal Waterway, is now closed due to excessive winds and dangerous weather conditions.
This decision was made after confirming sustained wind speeds in excess of 63 mph and gusts up to 80 mph with NWS Mobile.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.