Weekend hailstorm leaves campers without way home

This weekend’s hailstorm caught many by surprise throughout Orange Beach and Gulf Shores.

Especially for those at the Gulf State Campground.

We spoke with one couple visiting from Wisconsin, who were in their camper when the storm hit.

They say weathering the storm inside their camper had them scared for their lives, especially when hail began coming through the vent on the roof.

They have been on the phone with their insurance companies most of the morning, trying to figure out how to get home safely after sustaining major damage to both their vehicles.

“We had water coming out of the lights, water coming out of the air conditioning, and we’re probably figuring they’re not only going to total the car but total the coach. So its been difficult. But we’re alive,” said Joanne Schwerman, who has been camping here for years.

The Schwermans tell us they’ve only had their camper for one year.