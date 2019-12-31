FAIRHOPE, Ala (WALA) – Fairhope will be rolling into the new year in style. They will again be hosting their annual New Year's Eve Celebration.
Festivities start at 8:30pm with the band “Fly By Radio” playing at Fairhope Avenue and Church Street.
Other entertainment will include a DJ, face painting, fireworks at midnight and a ball drop at midnight.
There are some road closures because of the festivities. Church Street from Fairhope to Saxe Lane is closed, Fairhope Avenue from Section Street to just west of Church Street is shutdown, Delamare Avenue is closed, and Summit Street from St. James to Morphy are restricted.
