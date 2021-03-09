BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala (WALA) -- Fires are flaring up across Alabama caused by wind, low humidity, and a lack of significant rain creating a tinder box of sorts.

In just the last few days, more than 80 fires have sparked statewide and the number is growing.

On Tuesday afternoon, a fire sparked in Loxley and quickly consumed three acres. It is now contained, but it was one of more than a dozen new wildfires in a 12-county area in Southern Alabama.

“I could see thick smoke back in the back corner back here, so I immediately come on down and saw the fire going,” said Jimmy Canaan, who reported the fire.

Canaan owns the Loxley land off Three Mile Creek Road that was on fire; he spotted the blaze first and called for help.

“I don’t want it burning down my barn, equipment and there are residences back in here and it could have gotten out of control if I hadn’t called,” he said.

Loxley Fire crews and Alabama Forestry Commission firefighters responded.

Using a bulldozer, crews created a fire break to contain the blaze and keep it from growing.

“All it takes is one spark and it gets in a fuel bed and it’s off to the races,” said Benji Elmore, Regional Forester for the Alabama Forestry Commission.

It is unclear what sparked this Loxley wildfire, but the Alabama Forestry Commission is asking people to be careful burning debris.

Elmore says with low humidity and wind, fires can easily get out of control.

“We don’t have any kind of a burn ban or fire alert at this point,” he said. "Going forward in the next couple of weeks if we continue to have problems we may issue a fire alert.”

Firefighters are hoping for at least an inch of rain soon.

Canaan sums up the situation best.

“It’s not a good time to be burning right now,” he said. “It’s dry.”

While conditions are ripe for fires, it is recommended you avoid burning in the afternoon and always make sure you have water nearby to prevent the fire from spreading.