The Wharf in Orange Beach is bringing back in its Winter at the Wharf.
The Wharf opened its ice skating rink that will be up and running through the beginning of next year.
They also have a Toys for Tots bike drive happening and a North Pole express for the kids to ride on every weekend leading up to Christmas.
On Friday, they also snapped some of the first photos with Santa Claus!
And for people of any age, they are kicking off their horse and carriage rides from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. on select evenings for you and your family to get a chance to take in all the lights.
They’re lighting up the City of Orange Beach Christmas tree right after Thanksgiving as well on Nov. 30.
