MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The following is a list of closures and/or delays related to the winter weather expected to impact our area.

BANKHEAD TUNNEL

The Bankhead Tunnel (U.S. 90) will be closed this evening from 5 to 5:30 p.m. while a de-icing agent is sprayed on the roadway. The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency’s (ALEA) Highway Patrol Division encourages motorists to seek an alternate route and expect possible delays during this time.

FAITH ACADEMY

Faith Academy will be closed Tuesday, February 16, due to expected bad weather.

CLARKE COUNTY SCHOOLS

Due to impending winter weather, Clarke County Schools will be virtual tomorrow, Tuesday, February 16th. Wednesday will be an off-campus/virtual learning day as previously planned. Employees should report to work as scheduled on Wednesday.

DAUPHIN ISLAND POWER OUTAGE

Mayor Jeff Collier confirmed that there's a power outage on Dauphin Island. According to Collier, Alabama Power crews have been dispatched to the island to identify and repair the current outage.

The PARK at OWA

Due to expected low temperatures, The Park at OWA will not open Monday and Tuesday (2/15-16). Downtown OWA remains open for socially-distanced dining, shopping and entertainment.

BATTLESHIP MEMORIAL PARK

USS Alabama Battleship Memorial Park will close today, Monday, February 15, at 12:30 p.m. due to dangerous incoming weather and declining road conditions. The park will remain closed on Tuesday, February 16. The decision to close was based on our concerns for the safety of our visitors, staff and volunteers. For updates on our reopening, please visit our Facebook page at USS ALABAMA Battleship Memorial Park.

BELLINGRATH GARDENS

Due to inclement weather, Bellingrath Gardens and Home has canceled the Bellingras Parade, which had been planned for Tuesday, February 16.

PRODISEE PANTRY

Due to the forecast for extremely cold weather, Prodisee Pantry is delaying Tuesday’s food distribution’s start time until 1 pm. Officials are asking Baldwin County residents seeking food assistance to stay home tomorrow morning.

They say they will open the parking lot at 12:30 pm. and volunteers are asked to dress for the cold weather and arrive between noon and 12:30 pm to prepare for our distribution.

“We know many families in our community are food insecure and count on our distributions. But, with COVID-19 protocols our volunteers outside loading food into car trunks for hours, we want to keep them as safe and warm as possible while still helping our neighbors in need. So, that is why we decided to delay rather than cancel tomorrow’s distribution,” states Prodisee Pantry’s Executive Director, Deann Servos.