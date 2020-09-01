FOLEY, Ala. --35-year-old Jasmine Denean Davison of Foley is charged with drug trafficking and possession of drug paraphernalia.
Foley Police said Davison was pulled over Sunday, August 30, 2020 near Sandy Lane for a traffic violation. Foley Police Chief, Thurston Bullock said probable cause was established to search her vehicle.
With the assistance of a police K-9 officer, police said 1.47 lbs. of spice was found inside Davison’s car.
She is being held in the Baldwin County Jail on no bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.