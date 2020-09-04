DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) -- A Bay Minette woman has been charged with abuse of corpse after an investigation at a Daphne assisted living facility, according to the Daphne Police Department.
On Thursday Ashley Mishay Williams surrendered herself for arrest, police said.
She was charged with abuse of a corpse, a class C felony.
Police said this arrest follows the investigation into a video recorded while she was in the employ of The Brennity at Daphne, an assisted living facility.
The incident was reported to Daphne Police on Aug. 18. Police said The Brennity provided full cooperation during the investigation.
No additional information will be forthcoming at this time, according to police.
