BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) -- A man was flown to a hospital in Pensacola after being shot by a woman when a domestic argument over jewelry escalated to violence Friday morning, according to the Baldwin County Sheriff's Office.

This happened at a home in the Woodmont subdivision north of Foley off Baldwin 24, at Birkdale Drive and Isleworth Way.

Authorities received two 911 calls about 9 a.m. -- one from the man who was shot and another from the woman who shot him, BCSO Capt. Clint Cadenhead told FOX10 News.

The incident occurred inside the home, and the man made it outside where deputies found him. Cadenhead said the man was alert and speaking with first responders before being transported first to a local hospital before being airlifted to a regional hospital across the Florida line. He suffered a gunshot wound to his abdomen.

Camilla Gay has been charged with domestic violence for the shooting.

Cadenhead said the pair was arguing and the verbal dispute apparently turned physical at some point before Gay grabbed a gun and shot the man.