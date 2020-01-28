In Baldwin County, Debra Estep, the Elberta woman charged with manslaughter and assault for a 2018 DUI-related fatal crash, changed her plea from not-guilty to guilty, according to court records.
Police said after the crash that Estep's blood alcohol content was three times the legal limit when she drove the wrong way on the Beach Express and hit a car head-on.
Josie Jones, 20, and her unborn child were killed in the crash. Jones was 39 weeks along in her pregnancy.
Sentencing will be March 25.
