SUMMERDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- Summerdale Police Chief Kevin Brock told FOX10 News the innocent woman who was injured in a crash that followed a police pursuit earlier this week has died.
Pearly Mason, who was flown to University Hospital in Mobile in critical condition following the crash Wednesday, has died from her injuries, Brock said.
Mason was injured after police pursued 29-year-old suspect Thomas Reese Norton.
Norton was arrested Wednesday at the intersection of County Road 24 and County Road 55 after they said he ran through a stop sign, crashing into Mason's vehicle.
Norton faces multiple charges in Summerdale along with warrants for burglary and rape in Mississippi.
