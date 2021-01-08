DAPHNE, Ala. --According to the Daphne Police Department, Susan Darlene Waters, AKA Darlene Hall, of Peterman, Alabama, has been arrested.
Hall was identified as the suspect in the attempted burglary of a Lake Forest home on December 22, 2020.
Home security camera footage showed a woman try to enter the back of a Lake Forest home several times before giving up.
Police say the Monroe County Sheriff's Office transferred her over to Daphne PD on Thursday, January 7. Her case will now be scheduled to be heard in Daphne Municipal Court.
