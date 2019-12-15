ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WALA) -- A shooting at a party in the Elsanor Community of Robertsdale left a woman dead early Sunday morning.
Robertsdale Police said officers were called to GW Lewis Lane off of Highway 90 after gunshots were fired around 1 a.m. on Sunday, December 15. As officers were on the way to the scene, they received a call that a gunshot victim was on the Baldwin Beach Express near Highway 90.
Officers arrived at a parked car and found Dominique Marshall with a gunshot wound. Police attempted to revive her but she died from her injuries.
According to investigators, Marshall was wounded at a party held at a home on GW Lewis Lane. Police said based on information from witnesses, they learned several juveniles and young adults were at the house party when someone began shooting.
No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to call the Baldwin County Major Crime Unit at 251-937-0202.
