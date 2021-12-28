It was a terrifying encounter for one woman in Baldwin County after she ended up right in the middle of a police chase.

According to investigators the driver of the car tried to shake the pursuit, but instead wound up crashing in someone's yard off Highway 90 Monday night.

Police say the driver, David Fuller, left behind a list of damages. He now faces several charges.

Melissa Hopkins was outside when all of this unfolded.

She says the sound of the tires screeching was the only thing that alerted her that something was coming her way.

Hopkins says had it been a few seconds earlier, she's not sure she would have made it.

"If I didn't hear those screeching tires, him losing control, I mean I wouldn't have been able to get out of the way," Hopkins recalled.

According to police, officers attempted to pull over Fuller for a traffic stop but instead he took them on a chase.

After driving the wrong way down Highway 90 at 120 mph and hitting a power pole, a tree, and two parked vehicles he finally crashed and was ejected out of the car.

That's when Hopkins says she saw him on the ground.

"I turned to look back to see where his car stopped and it was flaming. When I turned back to the right he was crawling, dragging his body," Hopkins said. "I was on that side of the vehicle and it was him and me and that was it. I just took off running, I didn't think I'd have enough time to get out of the way."

Power crews were already out Tuesday repairing the damage left behind.

While no one was hurt besides the driver Hopkins is thankful the rest of her family was all inside when this happened.

Now they are left with two cars totaled and a lot of cleanup to do.

Fuller was taken to Sacred Heart for a possible broken leg and hip as well as other injuries.

Warrants will be obtained for reckless driving, reckless endangerment, and numerous traffic offenses.