Foley, Ala. (WALA)-- A Foley woman awaiting sentencing after a jury found her guilty of murder. Linda Doyle claimed she had to shoot her husband because he was trying to stab her, but her 'self-defense’ story fell apart.

Linda Doyle, 67, was married to James Doyle, 71, for 17 years, but she claimed her husband was abusive.

Investigators said the turmoil in their relationship hit a breaking point in July 2019 at their home in Foley.

Supposedly, the couple was arguing over sexual demands when James stabbed Linda with a butcher knife in her privates. Linda managed to grab a pistol and shoot him dead, claiming self-defense.

However, in a trial last week, the shocking evidence showed otherwise.

"Mrs. Doyle had not been the victim of an assault from her husband as she had claimed,” said Baldwin County Assistant District Attorney, Patrick Doggett.

Doggett said the evidence showed Linda Doyle staged the crime scene and stabbed herself in the privates.

Doggett said it was all part of a plot to murder her own husband.

"It's definitely an unusual set of facts, however, every piece of evidence uncovered in this case supported and proved beyond a reasonable doubt that Mrs. Doyle intended to kill her husband,” he said.

She was charged for James’s murder back in November 2020, and Friday, a jury found her guilty.

James’s family was in the courtroom during the verdict. Doggett said they received justice.

"They were pleased to finally get some closure and some responsibility put on Mrs. Doyle based on the verdict," he said.

Linda Doyle’s sentencing is scheduled for February, where she could face 20 years to life in prison.