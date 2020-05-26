Woman "traumatized" after finding body of missing swimmer while walking on beach

Tuesday morning Gulf State Park volunteer Cheryl Clark went for her usual early morning walk along the beach, picking up trash left behind from the day before.
As she passed in front of Gulf State Lodge, she stumbled across something that will forever haunt her.
“I just started crying, and felt sorry for whoever was laying there. It was just something you’d never want to see,” said Clark.
There in the surf, Clark says she saw a deceased man lying on his side.
“I never ever thought that I would ever see anything like that, and hope, pray I never do again.”
Shortly after, another body washed ashore just west of West Gulf Place in Gulf Shores.
Police were later able to identify the two as missing swimmers, 22-year-old Darius Robinson and 28-year-old Ryan Guy.
The two were last seen holding onto a float and waving their arms Sunday evening near Alabama Point, not quite 8 miles east of Gulf State Park.
We’re told they were visiting from Louisiana with another woman, 28-year-old Jasmine Brundy, who was pulled out of the water by passing boaters and life flighted to a nearby hospital, said to be in critical condition.
Clark says the end of the search will forever stick with he, reaching out with a message to the family.
“I’m so sorry for your loss, but I’m glad you’ll have closure and be able to lay him to rest properly,” said Clark.
While others now looking at those red flags flying overhead a little differently.
“It’s a tragedy. Happens out here too often,” said Ellis Cattan, another park volunteer, also there this morning when the bodies were first discovered.
Cattan and Clark say their thoughts and prayers are with both families.
