BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- Three women were arrested by the Bay Minette Police Department late Saturday night, according to authorities.
All three women are from Georgia.
According to police in Bay Minette, their names are Indashu Kebrell Howard, Princess Ariel Johnson and Breyona Valerie Reeves.
Police say officers stopped the car they were in for a traffic violation. Police say the driver, Reeves, initially gave officers a false Georgia driver license.
Officers also smelled the odor of marijuana coming from vehicle, police say.
All three were found to be in possession of fake credit cards, identifications, fraudulent checks and marijuana, police say.
Investigators are working to confirm the authentication of all the items seized.
All three women are in the Baldwin County Jail awaiting a bond hearing. Jail records show the suspects are each charged with trafficking in stolen identities and second-degree possession of marijuana.
