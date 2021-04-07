Work continues on Gulf Shores beachfront walking district

The Gulf Shores' beachfront is getting a makeover!

If you've been down to Gulf Place this year, you may have noticed some improvements.

Crews have been working on a new thru street to help improve traffic at Second Avenue, while adding sidewalks and streetlights.

Crews were approved at last night's city council meeting to begin work on more sidewalk starting as soon as next week.

The goal is to make the city more walkable.

"We make it so much more convenient for people to just get out and walk to these businesses, so we hope that increases the business frequency that they can get out and go to some restaurants or go to a shop and not have to get in their car," said Gulf Shores City Engineer, Mark Acreman.

Officials say they will be slowing down work over the busy season, but are hoping the improvements may lower traffic congestion at the intersection of 59 and 182.