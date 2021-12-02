BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WALA) -- The Baldwin County Sheriff's Office said a work release inmate wandered away from his job and never returned.

Investigators said Jonathan Singleton was part of a work crew doing maintenance at the Sheriff's Office Training Center in Stapleton when he walked off around 1:45 p.m. Thursday.

Deputies said they believe Singleton had help in his getaway and he may now be in the Perdido or Atmore areas.

He was in custody awaiting trial for receiving stolen property and drug charges.

Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 251-937-0202.