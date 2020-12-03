ONO ISLAND, Ala. (WALA) -- A man working on the water tower on Ono Island fell inside the empty tank Thursday morning.
The Orange Beach Fire and Rescue said it got the call around 11 a.m. and learned the victim fell about 40-feet while doing maintenance on the tower. When crews arrived, they found the tank was empty because the water tower is in the process of being cleaned and painted.
The rescue team said the man was conscious and alert, but suffering from possible back and pelvis injuries.
The crews worked for over an hour to move the victim up through two hatch openings and then lowered him 150 feet down to the ground.
He was flown by helicopter to Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola for treatment.
