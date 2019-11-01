Charles Roy of Loxley was booked into the Baldwin County jail Friday on charges of sexual abuse of a child under 12.
According to jail records, the 78-year-old has a bond of $25,000.
Loxley police confirmed the arrest.
This is a developing story.
(0) comments
