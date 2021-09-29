Fairhope High School's ensemble, Encore, has been selected as one of the finalists to perform at the Alabama Association of School Board’s annual convention this December.

But the public gets to decide who goes. You can vote here.

The following schools have been selected as finalists in the Alabama Association of School Board’s student entertainment contest for the annual convention (Dec. 2 and 3 in Birmingham):

Arab High School Jazz Band (Arab City Schools)

Marbury High School Jazz Band (Autauga County)

Fairhope High School (Baldwin County)

Hoover High School Symphonic Winds (Hoover City Schools)

Spain Park High School A Cappella Group (Hoover City Schools)

Supporters can vote up to two times a day.

Once the winners are announced, more information will be given to those groups.

More information:

https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaSchoolBoards

https://binkd.co/yvbPh