Fairhope High School's ensemble, Encore, has been selected as one of the finalists to perform at the Alabama Association of School Board’s annual convention this December.
But the public gets to decide who goes. You can vote here.
The following schools have been selected as finalists in the Alabama Association of School Board’s student entertainment contest for the annual convention (Dec. 2 and 3 in Birmingham):
- Arab High School Jazz Band (Arab City Schools)
- Marbury High School Jazz Band (Autauga County)
- Fairhope High School (Baldwin County)
- Hoover High School Symphonic Winds (Hoover City Schools)
- Spain Park High School A Cappella Group (Hoover City Schools)
Supporters can vote up to two times a day.
Once the winners are announced, more information will be given to those groups.
More information:
https://www.facebook.com/AlabamaSchoolBoards
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.