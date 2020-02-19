Youth Mental Health First Aid Certification now available in Baldwin County

As teen suicide statistics continue to rise, organizations are working to spot signs early and give those at risk the help they need.
Jennifer Claire Moore Foundation is offering Youth Mental Health First Aid training courses for the first time in our area.
Thanks to grants from Impact 100 and Baldwin EMC Operation Roundup, the foundation can now certify 480 youth leaders in our area free of charge.
Charlie Morris, a licensed adolescent psychiatrist and project leader for the training says it takes a village to take care of and look out for signs of distress in teens.
The class is targeting those who work closely with youth in our area, like coaches, teachers, youth pastors, first responders, and more.
“A lot of our curriculum focuses on different symptomology that presents itself in different types of crisis and different levels of crisis, when a person should respond, when we should not respond,” said Morris.
The certification is free.
The next session is scheduled for March 3 in Daphne.
To sign up, head to
