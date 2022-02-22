FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) -- Zoning has passed in a tight Baldwin County district vote, now that the provisional ballots in that district near Fairhope have all been counted.

Last week, hundreds of Baldwin County voters went to the polls. Some wanted zoning while others did not. Those voting yes agreed the county would have more say-so over developments in the area.

People in three unincorporated districts made that decision at the polls, but voting in one of those districts -- District 8 -- was so tight that the provisional ballots came into play to decide the outcome.

For District 8, 16 provisional ballots were split, with eight for "yes" and eight for "no." That led to a total of 179 "yes" votes and 172 "no" votes in the district, so zoning was approved by seven votes.

As for district 37 which is also near Fairhope, last week it was clear with 359 votes for zoning and 67 against.

It was the opposite in District 36 which is the Seminole community: 352 said no and 158 said yes.