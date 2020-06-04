MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) – An admitted bank robber with three prior heists on his record will do 10 years in prison for holding up a PNC Bank last year, a federal judge ruled Thursday.
U.S. District Judge Terry Moorer imposed the sentence on Jon-Michael Murray Ratliff, 34, who pleaded guilty in December.
Ratliff admitted that he robbed the bank on Cottage Hill Road in Mobile on Sept. 6. His plea agreement indicates that he handed the teller a note stating, “Give me all your money, don’t be stupid, I have a gun.”
The plea document shows Ratliff made off with $2,872.
According to court records, Mobile police responded to the robbery and distributed pictures from the holdup to news organizations, leading to an anonymous tip.
Investigators identified the defendant’s 2003 silver Chevrolet Cavalier. The teller picked his image out of a photo array, according to the document. Authorities traced the defendant’s cell phone to Houston and discovered he had flown there from New Orleans a day after the robbery.
After his prison term, Ratliff will be required to spend three years on supervised release and undergo substance abuse and mental health treatment. The judge also ordered him to pay back the money he stole.
Ratliff had been out of prison for six months when he committed his latest crime. He had been serving a sentence of two years and a month in prison for a 2017 bank robbery in Phoenix. Before that, Ratliff served time for a pair of 2014 bank robberies in Texas.
His attorney in the Phoenix case asked for leniency, noting that his client had worked on his substance abuse problems and planned to work for his brother’s catering business in Mobile after prison. A lighter sentence, the attorney wrote, “would therefore adequately reflect that he is no longer the person he was when he was sentenced in Texas.”
