According to the Mobile County Sheriff's office, the First Bank on Dauphin Island Parkway was robbed Friday, July 12 at approximately 12:45.
The suspect is described at 55 to 65 years of age and has a scruffy beard.
There is no vehicle description at this time.
If anyone has any information, call 251-574-8633 or report anonymously to www.mobileso.com/crimetips/
