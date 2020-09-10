OKALOOSA, Fla. (WALA) - The Okaloosa Sheriff's office confirmed that a banner towing plane went into the Gulf today off Okaloosa Island.
According to officials, it happened around 2:20 p.m.
The say the pilot is uninjured and that first responders had him on a boat and was heading back to shore within 15 minutes.
There's no word yet on what led to the incident.
