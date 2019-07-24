BAY MINETTE, Ala. -- It was a grand opening for the new Bark Minette Dog Park in Bay Minette. The park officially opened Tuesday with a ribbon cutting ceremony.
The new dog park includes separate off-leash areas for small and large dogs, watering stations, waste stations and benches.
From a news release:
The dog park had been on the wish list of many pet lovers in the community and finally came to fruition through a public-private partnership. The park was built at 1300 Bradley Ave. as part of the municipal pool complex which also includes tennis courts, playground and a soccer practice field.
In addition to the city and North Baldwin Utilities, sponsors for the Dog Park include Reed Construction, Stuart Contracting, Larry and Sharon Taylor, Matthews Landing, Standard Furniture, Baldwin Gulf Coast Pest Control, Asphalt Services, Jade Consulting, United Bank, Stewart Engineering & Construction, Adams Stewart Architects, Kubina, Hayles & Associates, Carl and Mira Rietman, Dolores Strack, The Shankle Family, Brent & Kim Chastang.
NBU played a large role in the project by providing and installing watering stations, fire hydrants and signage to the park. The city will also be working with local service groups to repurpose old park equipment as fun apparatuses for the dogs to enjoy while visiting the park.
Special thanks also to DeeAnn and Jesse Reed for painting the hydrants in these vibrant design, to Marlee Bailey for creating the Bark Minette logo, Lisa Yokley for designing the signs at the park, and to Philip Devers with Pasco for designing and building the benches for the Dog Park! A true community effort!
Fundraising efforts continue as well through the sale of custom Bark Minette bandanas. The bandanas are $10 each and feature the Bark Minete logo. Six colors are available including pink, orange, green, blue, light blue and lime green. The bandanas can be purchased at Bay Minette City Hall while supplies last.
Donations are still being accepted as the city plans to add other amenities to park including fun apparatuses and lay areas. Mail contributions to City of Bay Minette, Attn.: Bark Minette, 301 D’Olive Street, Bay Minette, AL 36507.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.