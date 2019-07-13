DAPHNE, Ala. (WALA) - Drainage systems along the Eastern Shore looked more like rapids after Hurricane Barry's outer bands unloaded nonstop rain for hours Saturday.
Some areas in Daphne reported more than seven inches and flash flooding could be seen at nearly every turn. Water flowed at seemingly every turn along the Eastern Shore, much of it in drainage ditches. FOX10 News caught up with some kids playing in the water from an overflowing pond outside a Belforest neighborhood.
"It's a river," one of them said. "It's normally never like this and it's probably the most fun we've had the entire time we've been here."
FOX10 News received no reports of significant damage, but the Baldwin County Emergency Management Agency is asking all residents to stay aware considering there is a chance of rain Sunday.
Sewage spills turned out to be one of the worst results of the rain. The Alabama Dept. of Public Health reported three sewage spills from the heavy rain Saturday: one in Daphne, one in Fairhope, and one in Bay Minette - about 200,000 gallons total spilled.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.